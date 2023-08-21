5 reasons why 'langots' are your baby's best friend

Parenthood welcomes you into a world of new experiences – from picking the right diapers to sleepless nights filled with baby cuddles. Amongst all the baby gear options, there's a special gem that brings together comfort, style, and a hint of nostalgia – langots, which is a tiny triangular cotton fabric used as a newborn's diaper in India.

These aren't your regular pieces of fabric; they are all about making your baby feel snug and cosy, while also being kind to the environment.

Speaking to WION, Pallavi Utagi, the CEO and Founder of SuperBottoms, shares why modern langots could be your baby's best friend:

Unbeatable Comfort: Your little one deserves the best, and that's precisely what modern langots deliver – unbeatable comfort that's perfect for playtime and naps. Unlike disposable diapers which can contain harsh chemicals, langots are made from soft cotton, providing a natural and gentle feel against your baby's skin.

The added layers of plush padding ensure that changing becomes a warm and cosy experience – because who wouldn't want a diaper that feels like a loving hug?

Earth-Friendly Choice: While disposable diapers contribute to overflowing landfills, modern langots step in as eco-friendly champions. These reusable diapers can be washed and used again, making them a sustainable option that helps reduce waste and contribute positively to the environment. By choosing langots, you're not just caring for your baby; you're also expressing care for our planet.

Budget-Friendly: Parenthood comes with its share of joys and financial considerations. Modern langots become your wallet-friendly allies. Despite their initial cost, compare this to the ongoing expense of disposable diapers. Langots stick with you through many diapering moments, offering savings and peace of mind.

Banishing Diaper Woes: Diaper rash, the eternal enemy of every parent, meets its match with modern langots. Designed with breathable fabrics and thoughtful construction, these diapers provide a comfortable haven for your baby's sensitive skin.

Stylish Flair: Diapering becomes a canvas for creativity with modern langots. These fashion-forward diapers featuring playful animal prints to delicate florals are a pure delight.

