5 facts men must know about their reproductive health, according to medical expert

Dealing with fertility challenges can be emotionally and financially taxing. It can be both an overwhelming and an isolating experience. And, a recent World Health Organization report has revealed that infertility is more common than one realises and is a matter of great concern worldwide, with 1 out of every 6 couples experiencing fertility issues.

However, with timely interventions and lifestyle modifications, couples can fulfil their dreams and experience the joy of parenthood. Simple yet cautious steps have helped millions in enhancing their fertility rates and ensuring smooth pregnancy journeys.

In an exclusive conversation with WION, Dr Anviti Saraf, IVF Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility, Noida, shared the following: What is reproductive health? The status of male and female reproductive systems throughout their life phases is referred to as reproductive health. With regards to men, sperm parameters are taken into account, which consists of the concentration, motility and shape of sperm. There are hormone-producing glands in the body, such as the pituitary gland in the brain which create and release hormones that are responsible for regulating sperm production from the testes. Any imbalance at any level or organ may impair sperm production and quality. A roadmap to reproductive wellness Here're 5 facts that can help men overcome fertility roadblocks and achieve optimal reproductive growth.

Lifestyle changes

Sperm health can be maintained by implementing simple yet effective lifestyle changes such as consumption of a balanced diet, regular exercise, avoiding excessive alcohol, smoking and tobacco use, and managing stress. Ensuring adequate sleep and limiting caffeine intake are also vital to enhance one’s fertility rates.

Age matters

Everyone is aware of the importance of women’s biological clock during a fertility journey, however, there is widespread ignorance about men’s natural cycles. Although slower as compared to women’s rapid regression, with age, men’s fertility declines too. Although there is a possibility for men to become fathers at later stages, it's important to be aware of the potential impact of age on fertility, especially considering today’s sedentary lifestyle and emerging health hazards, and consider family planning accordingly.

Regular STIs screenings

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) can have detrimental effects on male reproductive health. Infections such as chlamydia or gonorrhoea can lead to inflammation or blockages in the ducts which carry sperms from the testes to semen, potentially causing infertility. The use of condoms and regular STI screenings are essential for maintaining better reproductive health.

Regular check-ups and screenings

Men should prioritise regular check-ups and screenings for reproductive health. These may include semen analysis, hormone level testing, and physical examinations to assess overall reproductive function. Early detection of any potential issues can help identify and address them promptly, increasing the chances of successful treatment and preserving fertility.

Detect underlying health conditions

To promote a smooth fertility journey, it is vital to detect and manage underlying disorders such as diabetes, thyroid difficulties, PCOS, autoimmune conditions, and genetic anomalies. If someone is diagnosed with any cancer which requires chemotherapy or radiotherapy, there is an option of semen freezing before initiating cancer treatment as these therapies tend to affect testicular function and impair sperm production.

