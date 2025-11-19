/Kate Middleton delivers her first public speech in 2 years, urges companies to support early childhood

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is back. The British royal gave her first public speech in 2 years at the Future Workforce Summit in London on Tuesday. The appearance marked her return to royal duties for first time after announcing her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 and her remission earlier this year. Her speech concentrated on early childhood- an issue that has been part of her public work for a very long time.

In her speech, Kate stated that a child’s earliest years have a lasting impact on adult life and described love and stable relationships as factors that contribute to resilience and wellbeing.

Kate Middleton's appeal to business leaders

The Princess of Wales appealed to business leaders to balance financial goals with policies that support families and caregiving. She stated that companies should value time and ‘tenderness’ along with productivity. She pointed out that profitability and positive social impact may not have to be at odds.

Insisting on a work-life balance, Kate stated that workplaces should consider how their structures and expectations have a direct impact on young children and parents.

The event brought together senior UK business figures with the Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood. The task force was launched in 2023 and encourages companies to invest more in early childhood and improve work-life balance and conditions for families. The foundation’s stated goal is to reach more than one million babies and young children by 2026.

Kate delivers a public speech after two years