/Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez make first appearance post lavish wedding in Venice | Watch

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, a former TV presenter tied the knot in a dreamy Venice wedding. One of the most expensive weddings, the high-profile event was attended by several celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates, US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, Oprah Winfrey, and actor Orlando Bloom. Hours after the wedding, the couple made their first public appearance as husband and wife.

First appearance of Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez as husband and wife

The couple were spotted coming out of a building and were all smiles at the paps and people who greeted them. Lauren Sanchez was looking pretty in a chic-off shoulder black dress and sun har as she blew kisses to the audience. The Amazon founder was spotted in casuals- a brown t-shirt and matching trousers. Several videos and photos have now gone viral on social media.

Also Read: Lauren Sanchez shares dreamy wedding photo with Jeff Bezos

Their outing comes after the duo confirmed their wedding. Lauren shared a photo and captioned it "06/27/2025". Blessings and congratulatory messages poured in from fans and celebrities.

All about Lauren Sanchez

Lauren Sanchez was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on December 19, 1969, and raised in California. She completed her schooling at Del Norte High School and later went to the University of Southern California where she studied journalism.

Sanchez came to the limelight after she joined Fox News in 1990 as an entertainment reporter and later moved to Fox Sports Net, UPN News 13, and Good Day LA. In 2016, she became the first woman to own an aerial film production company called Black Ops Aviation.