/Japan beyond Tokyo and Kyoto: The ultimate underrated itinerary for Indian travellers

In recent months, Japan has become a hot destination for vacations among Indian tourists. While Tokyo’s neon corridors and Kyoto’s iconic shrines draw millions, the global traveller surge has made these hotspots increasingly crowded.

For Indian travellers seeking authentic, peaceful, and picturesque locations, the regional route through the Chubu region—specifically Kanazawa and Takayama—offers a pristine window into Japan’s heritage, complete with rich vegetarian alternatives, historical architecture, and stunning alpine nature without the massive tourist buses.

On the sidelines of the India-Japan summit, here are some offbeat places in Japan that should be on your bucket list when you are planning your next vacation.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Beyond the Golden Route

Most Indian travellers planning their first trip to Japan automatically book the "Golden Route" connecting Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka. While these cities are magnificent, they can feel overwhelming and crowded. True discovery lies just a bullet train ride away in the Chubu region, where ancient traditions are lived, not just staged, and life moves at a delightfully slower pace.

Kanazawa

Often referred to as "Little Kyoto," Kanazawa escaped the heavy bombings of World War II, leaving its historical layout intact. Walking through the Higashi Chaya district feels like stepping straight into a historic painting, complete with preserved wooden geisha tea houses and quiet stone streets. A short walk away lies Kenrokuen Garden, widely celebrated as one of Japan’s three most beautiful landscape gardens.

Unlike the packed bamboo groves of Arashiyama, morning strolls past Kenrokuen's tranquil ponds and perfectly sculpted pine trees offer genuine peace and meditative calm. For food, head to Omicho Market.

While famous for its fresh Sea of Japan seafood, vegetarians can easily find incredible local root vegetables, exquisite matcha sweets, and fresh fruits.

Takayama

From Kanazawa, a scenic train ride brings you deep into the rugged Japanese Alps to Takayama, a beautifully preserved merchant town in Gifu Prefecture. The heart of the town, Sanmachi Suji, consists of three narrow streets lined with dark-wood Edo-period buildings, many of which still function as local craft shops and generations-old sake breweries. Takayama is incredibly friendly for Indian palates; because of the area's historical Zen Buddhist roots, local restaurants excel at Sansai Ryori (mountain vegetable cuisine) and specialised local miso preparations served on a magnolia leaf (Hoba Miso), providing a rich, savoury dining experience without relying on meat.

Takayama Photograph: ()