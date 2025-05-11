Happy Mother's Day 2025 Wishes, Quotes: The day to honour the most important person in our lives - our moms! Mother's Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May. This year, it will be celebrated on May 11.

Advertisment

On this day, celebrate your mother or other mother figures, such as your aunt or grandmother, who have significantly shaped your life. There are plenty of ways to make this day special; you can plan a surprise, buy a gift, or simply express your love through words.

Happy Mother's Day Wishes: Here are some heartfelt wishes and messages you can share with your mother or a mother figure on Mother's Day.

"You may be just one person to the rest of the world, but to me, you are the entire world." Mother's Day greetings, Mom! You definitely deserve all of life's love and happiness."

Advertisment

"Happy Mother's Day to the most wonderful mother!" Thank you for all of your love, support, and care throughout my life. "Words cannot express how much I adore you!"

"I appreciate you being the light of my life and guiding me through all the ups and downs." "May your Mother's Day be filled with love, joy, and endless blessings."

"Mom, your love and strength inspire all of us. Thank you for always being there to us. Mother's Day greetings!"

Advertisment

"Every successful person has a loving and caring mother." Mom, I appreciate your unwavering support. Mother's Day greetings!"

"Mother's Day greetings to the most incredible woman I know." Your love is limitless, and I will be eternally glad to be your child."

"Thank you for the laughter, tears, and everything in between, best mum in the world." I treasure every time we've spent together. Mother's Day greetings!"

"I wish you a day as special and lovely as you are, Mom." Mother's Day greetings! Thank you for always being the rock on which we can rely."

Happy Mother's Day Quotes: Quotes to make your mother feel special

"All that I am or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother." – Abraham Lincoln

"Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever." – Unknown

''A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take." – Cardinal Mermillod

''There is no influence so powerful as that of the mother." – Sara Josepha Hale

"God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers." – Rudyard Kipling

''To the world, you are a mother, but to your family, you are the world." – Unknown

"A mother's love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity; it dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path." – Agatha Christie