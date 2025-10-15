/EU Film Festival 2025 in India: Check full lineup of movies

The European Union Film Festival (EUFF) returns with its milestone 30th edition, celebrating three decades of cinematic, cultural, and artistic exchange between Europe and India. From October 31 to November 9, 2025, the Delhi leg will present 28 acclaimed films from all EU Member States and Ukraine, before travelling to Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Through this vibrant showcase of European films, EUFF continues to foster Indo-European cultural collaboration, offering audiences a Window to Europe, its people, culture and society.

Audiences in New Delhi can experience the festival across four iconic venues: India Habitat Centre, Instituto Cervantes, Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, and Liszt Institute – Hungarian Cultural Centre. Organised by the Delegation of the European Union to India, in collaboration with the Embassies of EU Member States and regional partners, EUFF 2025 offers Indian audiences a rare chance to experience Europe’s most celebrated films on the big screen. As one of the few festivals in India dedicated exclusively to European cinema, EUFF presents a diverse mix of award-winning titles exploring themes of resilience, hope, identity, and the celebration of life.

Speaking about the festival, Hervé Delphin , the Ambassador of the European Union to India, said, “This year marks a truly special milestone for us at the EUFF, as we celebrate 30 years of cultural exchange, creativity, and dialogue between Europe and India through cinema. Films have always been a powerful unifier, and in recent years, collaborations between Indian and European filmmakers have only deepened, bringing together diverse perspectives and shared stories through co-productions. Europe and India, as two of the world’s largest film industries, share rich cinematic traditions and a long history of collaboration and cross-fertilisation. The EU Film Festival is more than just a showcase, it’s an invitation for audiences to engage with cinema that is thought-provoking, inspiring, and deeply human. EUFF 2025 is, above all, a celebration of creativity, diversity, and the timeless power of storytelling to connect people across borders.”

This year’s line-up includes some of the most anticipated European films, including The Missile (Finland), Dying (Germany), Matters of the Heart (Denmark), and Happy (Austria). Spanning a wide spectrum of genres and themes, the 2025 selection reflects the richness and diversity of European storytelling, offering Indian audiences a cinematic journey through powerful narratives, distinctive perspectives, and contemporary cultural voices.

This year’s selection at EUFF 2025 is both bold and deeply moving. It’s a celebration of courage, imagination, joy and a tribute to the resilience and creativity that define Europe today,” said Artur Zaborski , the festival’s curator. “These films cross borders and generations, weaving together stories of identity, love, hope, and defiance. They remind us that even in turbulent times, people continue to dream, create, and find beauty in the everyday. Each screening invites audiences to see Europe not only as a continent, but as a living mosaic of emotions, struggles, and triumphs. This year’s programme radiates both strength and tenderness — it’s about the joy of being human in all its complexity. I believe audiences will leave inspired, moved, and uplifted, reminded of cinema’s extraordinary power to connect us through empathy, laughter, and wonder.”

The EUFF 2025 line-up brings together a diverse range of acclaimed films from across Europe, each offering a distinct cultural and emotional perspective. Matters of the Heart (Denmark) tells an intimate portrayal of family trauma and reconciliation, while Happy (Austria) tells the moving story of an undocumented Indian father striving to secure a future for his daughter. Julie Keeps Quiet (Belgium) explores silence and systemic abuse within the world of sports, and The Trap (Bulgaria) presents a rural morality tale. From Croatia comes Pelican, a comic yet heartfelt story of self-discovery, and from the Czech Republic, The Waves, a gripping historical thriller set during the Prague Spring of 1968. Estonia’s Lioness unfolds as a tense mother-daughter thriller, while Finland’s The Missile offers a darkly comic portrait of small-town life. France’s Holy Cow tells a powerful story of courage and independence in the Alps, while Greece’s Behind the Haystacks examines faith, debt, and generational conflict through a poignant family drama.

All films will screen with English subtitles, and entry will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Some titles carry an 18+ rating.

Austria / Happy; Belgium

Julie Keeps Quiet; Bulgaria

The Trap; Croatia

Pelican; Czech Republic

The Waves; Cyprus

Smaragda – I Got Thick Skin

I Can't Jump; Denmark / Matters of the Heart

Estonia / Lioness; Finland

The Missile; France

Holy Cow; Germany

Dying; Greece / Behind the Haystacks

Hungary / Three Thousand Numbered Pieces

Ireland / That They May Face the Rising Sun

Italy / TBC

Latvia / Soviet Milk

Lithuania / Tasty

Luxembourg / Breathing Underwater

Malta / Castillo

Netherlands / Memory Lane

Poland / It’s Not My Film

Portugal / Bad Living

Romania / Three Kilometres to the End of the World

Slovakia / The Hungarian Dressmaker

Slovenia / Family Therapy

Spain / Ei 47

Sweden / The Swedish Torpedo