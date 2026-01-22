/Day 4 of trial: Elizabeth Hurley claims her landline were 'tapped' in British tabloid publisher, Harry steps out in support

Prince Harry is in London, United Kingdom, for the high-profile court case against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail. On Jan 22, Harry stepped out in the city to show support for actress Elizabeth Hurley, who is going to take a stand in court against British tabloid publisher.

Harry attended the court hearing a day after he sat in the witness box over the questioning about his case against the British media network.

Prince Harry steps out to support Elizabeth Hurley

The Duke of Sussex returned to court in London for the fourth day of the trial of his case against the British publisher.

Wearing a dark grey suit with a white shirt and a red-and-blue striped tie, Harry arrived at the court early morning on Thursday at around 10:05 am on Thursday.

Upon arriving, the Duke of Sussex waved and smiled at reporters gathered outside the court. One member of the media shouted: "How are you feeling today, Harry?" To this, the duke replied, "Great, thank you."

A spokesperson said on Wednesday that the Prince would attend court again on Thursday "to support, and show solidarity with, the other claimants".

Hurley, in the witness stand, says Mail tapped her landline

Liz Hurley arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice with her son Damian Hurley. According to The Guardian, Hurley have said in court that Mail tapped her landline

In her witness statement, Liz Hurley said the allegation that her home landlines had been tapped “devastated” her.

“The Mail’s unlawful acts against me involve landline tapping my phones and recording my live telephone conversations, placing surreptitious mics on my home windows, stealing my medical information when I was pregnant with Damian and other monstrous, staggering things,” the actress shared in her written evidence.

What's this case about?