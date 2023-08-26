Liam Payne hospitalised with serious kidney infection, postpones South America tour

Liam Payne, the former One Direction member, postponed his upcoming South America tour, due to his serious kidney infection. Taking to his Instagram account, the singer shared a video of him revealing that with a heavy heart, he had to postpone his scheduled concert due to a sudden health scare.

In the video, Liam said that he was feeling unwell lately and was set to begin the tour on September 1, but he “ended up in the hospital with a bad kidney infection”.

Along with the video, he wrote in the caption, “It’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America.”

“Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover.”

He continued, “I was beyond excited to come play for you guys. To all of you who have bought tickets: I’m so sorry. We’re working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets — so please look out for updates from your point of purchase. Thanks as always for the love and support, and look forward to seeing you soon.”

As per the Singer's official website, Payne was slated to kick start the tour from the first week of September from Peru and conclude the tour in Mexico City on September 12. As part of the tour, he was set to perform in Colombia, Chile, Brazil, and Argentina.

In June, Liam opened up about his sobriety as he went on to reveal that he has spent 6 months without booze after spending 100 days in a rehab

“I just needed to take a little bit of time out for myself actually because I kind of became somebody who I didn’t really recognize anymore,” Payne said before adding, “And I’m sure you guys didn’t either.”



