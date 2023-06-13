LGBTQ film TAPS makes powerful impact at Kashish Film Festival

National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria's latest, an LGBTQ film titled TAPS, premiered on June 8 at Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival. Saria, along with KASHISH Film Festival and Lotus Visual Productions, has produced the short film. Directed by Arvind Caulagi, TAPS opened to an overwhelming response, leaving viewers moved by its powerful storyline.

Kashish Film Festival, the only mainstream queer film festival in India, holds immense significance for all cinema lovers. TAPS is a powerful and moving LGBTQ+ relationship drama that captures the essence of love and identity. Among the numerous films showcased at the festival, director Arvind Caulagi's short film, TAPS was chosen for its world premiere under the Indian Narrative Shorts category.

“Having TAPS chosen for its world premiere at the esteemed Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival is a tremendous honour. It is a platform that not only showcases remarkable queer cinema but also fosters inclusivity and acceptance. I am grateful for the opportunity to present our film to such an enthusiastic and diverse audience. Through TAPS, we aim to shed light on the intricacies of LGBTQ+ relationships, celebrating love, resilience, and the beauty of self-discovery. It's a story that we hope resonates with all audiences, reminding us that love knows no boundaries," said director Arvind Caulagi.

Ullas Samrat debuting with TAPS

Apart from intelligent storytelling, the film's lead actor, Ullas Samrat (Pulkit Samrat's brother), has received immense love and appreciation from the viewers at the screening for his powerful debut. Ullas is said to have delivered a heartfelt performance, making his character resonate with the audience. Apart from him, TAPS also stars Rohit Mehra in a pivotal role.