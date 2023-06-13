LGBTQ film TAPS makes powerful impact at Kashish Film Festival
Kashish Film Festival, the only mainstream queer film festival in India, holds immense significance for all cinema lovers.
National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria's latest, an LGBTQ film titled TAPS, premiered on June 8 at Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival. Saria, along with KASHISH Film Festival and Lotus Visual Productions, has produced the short film. Directed by Arvind Caulagi, TAPS opened to an overwhelming response, leaving viewers moved by its powerful storyline.
Kashish Film Festival, the only mainstream queer film festival in India, holds immense significance for all cinema lovers. TAPS is a powerful and moving LGBTQ+ relationship drama that captures the essence of love and identity. Among the numerous films showcased at the festival, director Arvind Caulagi's short film, TAPS was chosen for its world premiere under the Indian Narrative Shorts category.
“Having TAPS chosen for its world premiere at the esteemed Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival is a tremendous honour. It is a platform that not only showcases remarkable queer cinema but also fosters inclusivity and acceptance. I am grateful for the opportunity to present our film to such an enthusiastic and diverse audience. Through TAPS, we aim to shed light on the intricacies of LGBTQ+ relationships, celebrating love, resilience, and the beauty of self-discovery. It's a story that we hope resonates with all audiences, reminding us that love knows no boundaries," said director Arvind Caulagi.
Ullas Samrat debuting with TAPS
Apart from intelligent storytelling, the film's lead actor, Ullas Samrat (Pulkit Samrat's brother), has received immense love and appreciation from the viewers at the screening for his powerful debut. Ullas is said to have delivered a heartfelt performance, making his character resonate with the audience. Apart from him, TAPS also stars Rohit Mehra in a pivotal role.
Talking about his big debut, Ullas Samrat said, “TAPS has been such an exciting journey for me. I am really grateful for the reaction and love that we got. It was indeed an honour to be a part of such a great story. The response from the audience itself was very rewarding and I couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity to debut with.”
TAPS is a film by Sudhanshu Saria's Four Line Entertainment in collaboration with the KASHISH Arts Foundation, and Lotus Visual Production. Arvind Caulagi serves as both the writer and director of the film.
