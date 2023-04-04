Leonardo DiCaprio takes stand at trial of rapper Pras Michel over money laundering

Leonardo DiCaprio became the first high-profile celebrity to take the stand at the trial of former Fugees member Pras Michel. Michel is accused of participating in a global campaign-finance conspiracy funded by Jho Low, a Malaysian businessman who allegedly stole billions of dollars from a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund, 1MDB. Michel has pleaded not guilty.

Both Pras Michel and Jho Low are facing charges in the US. However, Low remains at large and thus only Michel is on trial. Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly testified to the grand jury about his relationship with Low. Prosecutors are using this to show how the businessman used stolen money to give actors, models and politicians in the United States some favours. Leo coming on the stand brings star power to the trial.

Leonardo DiCaprio and his friendship with Jho Low and Pras Michel

According to prosecutors, Low and DiCaprio were introduced by the stepson of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, who was charged in Malaysia in connection with the 1MDB corruption scandal.

When government prosecutors called DiCaprio as a witness, several members of the jury who had appeared bored suddenly became active. One juror’s head shot up from her hands, while another looked around excitedly. Leonardo DiCaprio was dressed in a blue suit as he entered the courtroom surrounded by US Marshals. The actor spoke in a very low voice, so much that the judge had to ask him to speak up.

Leonardo told jurors he attended Low’s birthday party in Las Vegas in 2010. That was where he first met with him. He met with Michel in the 1990s when he had attended a Fugees concert.

From parties to financial transactions

Leo and Low had a purely social relationship in the beginning when they attended “a multitude of lavish parties” around the world. Michel also attended many of these. Low also offered to fund a movie for the actor, Leo revealed. At the time, the actor’s lawyers, a production company, and a third party all conducted background checks into Low and his finances, and gave DiCaprio the green light to make a deal with Low.

Prosecutors allege that Low laundered money from 1MDB through a Los Angeles-based movie production company, Red Granite Pictures.

Low also gave money to DiCaprio’s environmental foundation, by purchasing a painting at a fundraising event and making donations through other business entities.

Leonardo DiCaprio testified that he stopped speaking to Low around 2015, when his representatives discovered an article that alleged Low was using “illegal funding from Malaysia and a multitude of other places.”

