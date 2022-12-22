Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, spotted with 23-year-old model Victoria Lamas

Months after news of Leonardo DiCaprio dating Gigi Hadid surfaced, the actor was spotted with actress-model Victoria Lams on Tuesday night in Hollywood. Lamas is reportedly 25 years younger to DiCaprio and sources state that the two are not dating.



The 'Wolf of Wall Street' actor, 48, and model, 23, were spotted in The Bird Streets Club as they left separately but ultimately got into a car together, as per pictures that were posted by the Daily Mail.



Lamas was seen in a black scoop-neck crop top and matched the look with black pants. Leonardo styled the look at his most casual with a black T-shirt, baggy blue jeans, pair of white sneakers, a black jacket and his constant black baseball cap. He accessorised the look with a silver chain necklace.

Who is Victoria Lamas?



23-year-old Victoria Lamas is the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas, who is best known for his role in 'Falcon Crest.'

She is an actor and model with around 23,000 followers on Instagram where she frequently updates about her travels and modelling gigs.



She has acted in roles such as 'The Last Thing the Earth Said,' 'A Virtuous Role' and 'Two Niner.'