Leo Day 1 Collection: Vijay's film shatters box office records, here's how much the film has earned
Story highlights
Leo has joined blockbusters like RRR, Baahubali 2, KGF 2, and Pathaan in the club of films that have crossed Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) worldwide on its opening day.
The Vijay-starrer Leo has taken the world box office by storm. The film, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was released in theatres on Thursday (Oct 19), and within a single day, the film has shattered several box office records.
As per Sachnilk, the action film has grossed Rs 63 crore (630 million) in India on its first day across all languages, becoming the biggest opening for a Kollywood film in India. The movie has earned moolah in the overseas market as well. On the first day, the movie earned Rs 66 crore (Rs 660 million). Earlier, the film was estimated to earn Rs 140 crore (1.4 billion) at the box office. However, as per the numbers shared by the makers, the worldwide gross of the film is Rs 130 crore (1.3 billion).
#LEO🧊🔥 Day 1 Worldwide Collection 132.5 Cr!!! @Actorvijay #LeoBlockbuster— #LEO OFFICIAL (@TeamLeoOffcl) October 20, 2023
Kollywood Biggest Opening 🏆🦁 @Dir_Lokesh @7screenstudio @MrRathna #LeoReview @anirudhofficial pic.twitter.com/saItNWw4Fp
With this milestone, Vijay's film has now become the biggest opener of the year for any Indian movie. The film has even surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan's worldwide opening numbers. Atlee's directorial opened with Rs 129.1 crore (1.2 billion) on its opening day.
The film even broke Rajinikanth's 2.0 record, becoming the highest-grossing movie ever in the history of Tamil cinema.
The film marks the second collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay after their 2021 film Master that became a blockbuster. Apart from Vijay, the film stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas and others.
Leo Review:
WION's Sidharth MP gave a mixed review of the film. He writes, ''Overall, it seemed like both Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay delivered most of the elements that they have been known for. However, the film feels deficient, to say the least. The director tries extra hard to fit this film into his cinematic Universe, but it feels blatantly force-fitted and counter-productive.'' Read the full review here.
