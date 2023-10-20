MTV Europe Music Awards cancelled amid Israel-Gaza crisis

The highly-anticipated MTV Europe Music Awards, set to celebrate the best in global music, have been cancelled in the wake of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The event, which was scheduled for Nov 5 in Paris, would have featured a star-studded lineup of nominees, including Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Metallica. However, as per the latest announcement, the event won't be taking place any time soon.

Citing the "volatility of world events" and expressing "an abundance of caution" for all those involved, MTV has announced in a statement on X that the MTV Europe Music Awards show has been called off. The statement noted that the decision was made to prioritise the safety and well-being of the staff, crew, artists, fans, and partners who converge from around the world to make the show a reality.

"The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music," the network emphasised. "As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning."

MTV also assured fans that the voting process would continue, and the winning artists would receive their MTV EMA Awards. While concluding, the network expressed eagerness to host the MTV EMAs once again in November 2024.

The full list of nominees for the annual European awards show was announced earlier this month, with Taylor Swift leading the pack with seven nominations. Olivia Rodrigo and SZA followed closely, both with six nominations to their name.

This year's MTV EMAs introduced a new category, "Best Afrobeats," featuring notable artists such as Asake, Aya Nakamura, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Davido, and Rema competing for the prestigious prize. Additionally, 26 artists received their first-ever nominations, including BTS' Jungkook, who earned three solo nods.

Despite the cancellation of the live event in Paris, fans still have until October 31st, 11:59 p.m. CET, to cast their votes on the MTV EMA website. The awards show's social media accounts will also facilitate voting for the "biggest fans" and "best group" categories closer to the show date, while MTV will select the best video winner.

