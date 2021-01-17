LeBron James shares a snippet from 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

LeBron James recently shared the first teaser of Space Jam: A New Legacy, a remake of the 1996 hit movie starring Michael Jordan.



LeBron James took to his Instagram and wrote, "LET'S GO!!!!! @spacejammovie coming at y'all in just a few months from now! I'm so EXCITED about this project!!!" James, 36, captioned the Instagram post, which featured a clip of the NBA star alongside Bugs Bunny as well as two screenshots from the video.





"CAN NOT WAIT FOR YOU GUYS TO SEE!" added the Los Angeles Lakers star.

Back in August, James shared the first look at the new uniforms for the film, which show him joining the Tune Squad and feature a large orange circle taking over the left side of the kit, with a light blue background.

"Tune Squad coming soon!! 👀🔥🐰 Glad all my @ljfamfoundation and @ipromiseschool families got to see it first. 🙏🏾 Thanks for holdin it down my brother @mavcarter 🤜🏾🤛🏾," James wrote on Instagram at the time, shouting out his business partner Maverick Carter.





According to The Athletic, the sequel — produced by James and Black Panther's Ryan Coogler — will star a slew of NBA players including James, his teammate Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul and Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers.

When the upcoming film was first announced in 2018, James opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about went it meant to him to be part of the project

"The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie," he told the outlet. "It's so much bigger. I'd just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don't just give up on their dreams."



Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to hit theaters and HBO Max on July 16, HBO announced last month.