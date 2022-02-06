Lata Mangeshkar's demise: Two-day national mourning in India for the legendary singer

The Indian government has announced that two-day national mourning will be observed after the sad demise of India's legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday (February 6).

The government informed that today and tomorrow (February 6 and February 7), the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India as a mark of respect to the Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. LIVE: Lata Mangeshkar dies, tributes pour in, latest updates

In a communication to all Chief Secretaries and Administrators of Union Territories, India's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated, "The Government of India announces the death of Kumari Lata Mangeshkar on February 6, 2022."

MHA noted, "the government of India have decided that as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary 2 (two) days state mourning will be observed from 06.02.2022 (Sunday) to 07.02.2022 (Monday)."

The communication added that during the state mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India and there will be no official entertainment.

"It has also been decided that the state funereal will be accorded to the departed soul," it added.

Lata Mangeshkar, India's most loved singer, passed away on Sunday (February 6) at the age of 92, leaving the entire nation teary-eyed.

She passed away at 8:12am (local time) due to a multi-organ failure, said Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the iconic singer in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Honoured with India's highest civilian honour - the Bharat Ratna- Mangeshkar was also awarded France's highest civilian award, the Officer of the Legion of Honour.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and all political leaders have expressed their condolences over the demise of Lata Mangeshkar.