Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: The Life and times of Queen of Melody

Legendary singer and Bharat Ratna recipient Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday in Mumbai. Known as the ‘Nightingale of India’, she carved an impeccable legacy with her decade long career. The veteran singer, who started her career as an actor, has sung over 30,000 songs in various languages and was one of the few singers who had given her voice to actresses from several generations.

From the 50's to the 2000s her career spanned over almost 80 years. Now, as that the legendary singer left us for her heavenly abode. here we bring you the timeline of her decade long journey.