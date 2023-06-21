Lakadbaggha to premiere at the prestigious Indisches Film Festival Stuttgart

Indian film Lakadbaggha has made it to the 20th Stuttgart Film Festival, in Germany. The film is part of the world's first animal-lover vigilante universe Lakadbaggha-1. The festival will also showcase the Oscar-nominated Indian documentary All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen amongst many other gems.

Lakadbaggha (Hyena) - an action film set in Kolkata is about protecting indie dogs and animals at large. The film stars Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra and Milind Soman. The film made a lot of noise earlier this year with its theatrical release after opening at the Kolkata International Film Festival in December last year. The film got Anshuman Jha Best Actor Award at the HBO South Asian Film Festival in New York.

The action of the film has been unanimously lauded for its authenticity and for the insane hand-to-hand combat sequences. Anshuman Jha trained in Krav-Maga with Tsahi Shemesh (who has previously trained the Avengers cast) in New York and the film had action by the action master of Ong-Bak Kecha Kamphakdee. The sequel of the film is being written by Sourav Ghosh. The film will be going on the floors at the end of this year.

The film is set to release in India on ZEE5. The announcement for the same was shared by the platform and the actor on World Environment Day on June 5.

Anshuman and Ridhi are scheduled to travel to Germany for the festival. Anshuman Jha said, "We are excited and grateful that our love letter to dogs is breaking the language barrier and will reach an audience in Germany. Animal trafficking and cruelty is a grave environmental issue and I am happy that the festival is giving a voice to the voiceless. This is a shot in the arm as we prep for a bigger part 2. We are thankful to the selection committee at Stuttgart and stoked to be there for our European premiere."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.