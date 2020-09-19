Lady Gaga's new song '911' is all about her experience with mental health

On Friday, Lady Gaga released a short film of her song '911'. The video is the latest offering by the singer from her newly released album 'Chromatica'.

While sharing the video, Gaga shared how the song is nothing but the truth with regards to mental health.

''This short film is very personal to me, my experience with mental health and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and all around us. I’d like to thank my director/filmmaker Tarsem for sharing a 25-year-old idea he had with me because my life story spoke so much to him.'' Gaga captioned the post.



''It’s been years since I felt so alive in my creativity to make together what we did with 911''. ''Thank you little monsters,'' she said. ''I'm awake now, I can see you, I can feel you, thank you for believing in me when I was very afraid. Something that was once my real-life every day is now a film, a true story that is now the past and not the present. It’s the poetry of pain.'' she wrote.

The nearly five-minute video starts showing Gaga in a desert wearing a sheer white and red gown, surrounded by a broken bicycle and pomegranates.

Watch the video here:



The singer who has been quite vocal about her mental health over the years has said in an interview, that how her struggle helped her in creating her newest album 'Chromatica'.



"I spent a lot of time in a sort of catatonic state of just not wanting to do anything. And then I finally slowly started to make music and tell my story through my record,” the 11 time grammy winning singer said.