Box office: 'Laal Singh Chaddha' & 'Raksha Bandhan' fail to rake in numbers

This festive week, two of the most awaited movies of Bollywood Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' were released. Expectations were high from the films but looks like, both the films are struggling the same way as all the big Bollywood releases did in the first half of 2022.



'Laal Singh Chaddha' and 'Raksha Bandhan' are not performing well on the silver screens and have failed to impress the audience.

Laal Singh Chaddha box office:



Aamir's movie, which is a remake of the Hollywood cult classic 'Forrest Gump', has disappointed the critics and audience. The film faced a lot of backlash before its release because of Aamir's previous remarks in interviews and looks like it has somewhere affected the box office numbers.



The movie failed to rake in the big moolah. As per Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh, Khan's movie raked in 7.26 crore on Friday.

Adarsh tweeted, ''#LaalSinghChaddha falls flat on Day 2... Drop at national chains... Mass pockets face steep fall... 2-day total is alarmingly low for an event film... Extremely crucial to score from Sat-Mon... Thu 11.70 cr, Fri 7.26 cr. Total: ₹ 18.96 cr. #India biz. Note: #HINDI version.



The film grossed only Rs 12 crore on the first day.



WION's review on Laal Singh Chaddha:



WION's film critic Shomini Sen writes, ''The beauty of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' lies in the fact that while some important messages are delivered through the narrative, it never turns preachy. It celebrates humanity above religion and caste — somewhat like Aamir's other film 'PK'. But while 'PK' did have Aamir Khan preaching about humanity, here the messaging is subtle and more layered. At the onset, it is about a slow-witted Laal and the people in his life but when you look deeper, the film is a commentary on evolving socio-political scenario in India. Without taking sides, the film tries to reiterate that humanity is above religion. "Mazhab malaria paida kar sakta hai," says Aamir to Vij's character in a poignant moment.'' Read our review here:



'Rakhsha Bandhan' Box office:



After 'Bachchan Pandey', and 'Prithviraj', looks like Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' will also be a dud at the box office.



The film earned only 8 crore on the first day of its release, less than 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

On day 2, this one has also shown a slow growth, '#RakshaBandhan declines on Day 2... National chains remain extremely low... Mass belt is driving its biz... 2-day total is underwhelming... Needs to have a miraculous turnaround from Sat-Mon... Thu 8.20 cr, Fri 6.40 cr. Total: ₹ 14.60 cr. #India biz.'' Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The movie follows the story of a brother and his four sisters and tackles social issues like dowry. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audience alike.



WION's review on 'Raksha Bandhan'



WION's film critic Shomini Sen writes, ''Melodrama can easily be the middle name of 'Raksha Bandhan'. It tries to project the relationship between siblings almost at a godly level. In a bid to get the required money for dowry, Lala (Akshay Kumar) is willing to mortgage his shop, sell his kidney and whatnot! For a greater part of the film, no one really asks the sisters what they want to do in life. All seem to be okay with the fact that their brother will pay a hefty amount to get them married off. Set in present times, it is rather bizarre to see these young women who are comfortable with their body type and skin and yet seem okay with the dowry system.'' Read our review here: