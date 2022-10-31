Kylie Jenner stuns in Elvira, Mistress of the Dark Halloween costume: See pics

Kylie Jenner and her Halloween looks are just outstanding. After becoming the 'Bride of Frankenstein’, Jenner's another classic Halloween look is here, and this time, she's Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.



On Sunday, the 25-year-old entrepreneur debuted her new look on Instagram. Sharing a variety of snaps, Jenner wrote, "MISTRESS OF THE DARK" along with the spider emoji.

Most controversial Halloween costumes ever worn by celebs



Jenner wore two signature outfits from the 1988 horror comedy film 'Mistress of the Dark'; the first was her body-fitted plunging black dress with a sky-high side slit, and the other was the sultry Elvira outfit with an asymmetrical black skirt paired with a stone-studded bra and full-sleeved shining gloves.

PERFEITA!! Kylie Jenner fantasiada de “ A rainha das Trevas “. 🖤🎃 pic.twitter.com/sLrxYWgDXv — Portal Jenners (@InfoJenners) October 30, 2022 ×

Kylie focused on every small detail-whether its high-volume hair, extra black eyeliner, or bold red lipstick.



In one photo, Kylie is posing in front of a giant spider-web and captioned it as "Kyvira".



Kylie also shared a collage picture that showed an original picture from the 80's picture and her photo posing in front of the foggy backdrop. And, needless to say, Kylie is exact replica of Elvira.

Funny, spooky and goofy! Best celebrity Halloween outfits of 2022 so far



Her mother, Kris, and sister Khloe, also approved of her jaw-dropping look.

Like every year, the Kardashian-Jenner clan are acing the Halloween fashion game. Kim Kardashian recently released her first Halloween and this year she got transformed into X-Men’s Mystique, which will make your jaw drop.