Most controversial Halloween costumes ever worn by celebs

Written By: Kirtika Katira | Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 03:01 PM(IST)

Some Halloween costumes are spooky, some are funny but a few are just offensive. On several occasions, we have seen celebrities going to extremes and leaving people offended with their cosplay and outfit choices, be it intentionally or unintentionally. They have faced backlash for hurting people's sentiments in the name of fun and play. And, this year was no different. Be it Lizzo causing a stir online with her Chrisean Rock avatar or Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox inviting criticism for dressing up in fetishised religious costumes, we saw several stars getting slammed by netizens for their Halloween looks this year. Apart from that let's check out some other controversial Halloween looks that grabbed headlines in the past decade.

View in App

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who got engaged in 2021, sparked backlash online for dressing up in fetishised religious costumes for Halloween 2022. While the rapper dressed as a priest, his ladylove donned latex lingerie with thigh-high boots. Many netizens slammed the couple for making fun of religion and religious beliefs.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Lizzo

Singer Lizzo became a target of trolls as she dressed up as Blueface's girlfriend Chrisean Rock for 2022 Halloween. Chrisean's fans slammed Lizzo for turning the musician into a Halloween gag. Many felt that it wasn't appropriate to make fun of a woman who is supposedly in a toxic and unhealthy relationship.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Heidi Klum

In 2008, Heidi Klum dressed up as sacred Hindu deity, Goddess Kali, for Halloween and left many Hindus disappointed and hurt. People slammed Klum for turning a sacred Hindu figure into a comical look.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Chris Brown

Back in 2012, Chris Brown dressed up as a member of the terrorist group Taliban and left many disturbed. After upsetting several fans, he apologised in an interview and defended his decision by saying, "We dress our kids up as satans, demons, little goblins, and all this other sh*t."

(Photograph:Instagram)

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton dressed up as a Native American woman for a Playboy mansion Halloween party in 2010 and broke the internet for all the wrong reasons. Many took offence to the non-Native gallivanting around in the fake Native American attire.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Topics

Read in App