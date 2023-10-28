Kylie Jenner set to voice herself in The Simpsons' upcoming Halloween episode

Springfield is about to welcome a new celebrity guest! Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is set to make a special appearance in the iconic animated series The Simpsons. The 26-year-old Kardashian star will play herself in The Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror Halloween special.

In a sneak peek of the episode shared by Variety, Kylie is seen dressed in a black robe adorned with a pyramid and USB drive design. Sporting slicked-back hair, diamond earrings, and a smoky eye look, she takes on the role of a tech-savvy character who guides Marge Simpson in a mission to rescue her son, Bart, who has been mysteriously transformed into an NFT.

"This key is a backdoor through the blockchain cryptographic protocol," the reality star explains in the promo clip before taking a selfie with Marge. "Once you're inside, find Bart and use it to get both of you out."

Episode writer Brian Kelley teased the special appearance, suggesting that Kylie's character would be part of an enlightened group of techno-geniuses protecting the digital realm. He quipped, "Longtime Kylie fans won’t be surprised to find out that she plays a secret member of a covert force of enlightened techno-geniuses who keep the digital universe safe for us mere mortals to use. Who else could she be?"

Also read: Al Pacino settles custody battle with girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Kylie Jenner's Halloween episode is not the only celebrity crossover in The Simpsons. An upcoming episode this Sunday will also feature a star-studded cast. In this instalment, Mr Burns (voiced by Harry Shearer) falls for Persephone (voiced by Elizabeth Banks), a character reminiscent of Elizabeth Holmes, the Silicon Valley entrepreneur convicted of fraud. Mr Burns agrees to fund Persephone's "highly-dubious" dream project, adopting the "fake it until you make it" motto.

The episode also includes appearances by Ken Burns, Kara Swisher, and Andrew Ross Sorkin as themselves, as well as Peter Jackson, Christiane Amanpour, and Peter Coyote.

The Simpsons airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE