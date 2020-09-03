Kylie Jenner, Kanye West top Forbes' 100 Highest-Paid Celebrities of 2020 list

Forbes announced the world's 100 highest-paid celebrities of 2020 on September and the Kardashian-West-Jenner clan seems to be winning as the top two positions are in their kitty.

The number 1 celebrity is the youngest of the clan, Kylie Jenner while brother-in-law Kanye West follows her closely at number 2 spot -- with $590 million and $170 million respectively.

Kylie Jenner's major $600 million sale of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty, Inc. back in January sealed the deal, while Kanye West's Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas secured most of his earnings.

Kanye West’s wife, Kim Kardashian is at number 48 with $49.5 million with her cosmetics and fragrance line KKW Beauty. She had $100 million in sales last year. Her latest Skims shapewear collection also helped her case.

Among the musicians, Elton John is at number 14 with $81 million, Ariana Grande is at number 17 with $72 million and the Jonas Brothers is at number 20 with $68.5 million. Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins reunion tour helped them come back to Forbes' list for the first time in a decade. Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas were ranked at number 40 back in 2010.

Currently, Ariana Grande is the highest-paid female musician on the 2020 Celebrity 100 list. In total, the 100 celebrities racked in a total of $6.1 billion in pretax earnings, which took a $200 million dip from last year after the pandemic halted -- or rather redirected -- lots of business models.

Only Indian on the list is Akshay Kumar who is at number 52.