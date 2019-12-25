'Kisses from the Beckham boys' wishes Victoria as family celebrates Christmas Eve; see pics

The Beckhams have been a fan favourite ever since people started crushing on David Beckham from his football days and Victoria from ‘Spice Girls’. One of the most-loved celebrity couples who continue to give us goals, the duo got together to celebrate Christmas eve with matching attire as they brought in the holiday cheer.

An established fashion designer, Victoria Beckham gave a sneak peek into her family’s Christmas celebration as she posted a photo of her boys. She captioned it, “Happy Christmas! Kisses from the Beckham boys!! Xxx we love u xxxx.” The foursome can be seen in matching white T-shirt with their names stitched onto the lapel area. David Beckham, being the father had ‘Daddy’ stitched in red.

She also shared a standalone image of David Beckham as he became a Santa for the family, donning the famous red and white cap.

While the couple’s daughter Harper David Beckham was not seen in the photo, she featured in Victoria’s Instagram story -- matching with the mother in what looked like satin nightgowns in mustard yellow-gold.

She captioned the story: “The elf came and the Beckham ladies love their pajamas!!!!”

Victoria Beckham also shared harper’s annual Christmas letter to Santa Claus, which she wrote with a little input from her father, David.

The family Christmas Eve featured a lot of toys and posing with the Santa.