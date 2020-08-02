Kim Kardashian shares snaps from grandmother's birthday bash amid marital trouble

Amid troubles in her marriage to Kanye West and dominating headlines for weeks, Kim Kardashian is only focusing on her family now.



Kim recently shared a photo from a birthday party she threw for her grandmother - Mary Jo. Kim shared several photos of the festive family gathering and wrote, "Happy 86th birthday to my grandma Mary Jo."

In the pictures, Kim looks gorgeous in a black one-shoulder gown. In the snaps, she along with her children Chicago, Psalm, Saint, eldest daughter North and her mother Kris Jenner are looking so happy.



The TV star said earlier, "Last week we celebrated my sweet grandma and she hasn`t left her house since January. First, she was sick and then COVID lockdown. So we got her best friends tested and driven up from San Diego to celebrate MJ. We even had her favorite piano player and singer from San Diego come to perform. It was such a magical day and grandma you deserve the best!".



Meanwhile, Kim has not reacted to Kanye's latest tweets in which he addressed his mental health.Reportedly, KIm is considering divorce.

