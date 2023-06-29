Kim Kardashian says she can 'do anything' to get back her old Kanye West

Kim Kardashian can do anything to get her old Kanye West back! Kardashian broke down in tears as she shared her feelings about her ex-husband, Kanye West. In the new teaser for The Kardashians, emotional Kim confessed her feelings.

During her conversation with Khloe Kardashian, an emotional Kim shares that she's "not okay", People reported.

Wiping her tears, Kim, 42, says, "I just can’t."

"It's so different from the person that I married," Kim explained before adding, "That’s who I loved and that’s who I remember. I'll do anything to get that person back."

This is not the first time Kardashian has talked about her relationship. On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim talked about Kanye's brutal trolling and his erratic behaviour.

"It’s the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved and you have a family with just be so different than who you knew," the SKIMS founder said, as per People.

"Sometimes I feel like if he were to hit rock bottom, that’s his journey that he needs to figure out on his own. I used to run around and call everyone behind his back, and be like, 'It's gonna be OK, it's gonna be OK, don't worry. Just give him another chance," the reality star said.

Kim and Kanye were one of the most talked about couples in the tinsel town. However, things turned sour between the couple. After six years of marriage, the couple got divorced in March 2022. Kim and Kanye share four kids, North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm.

