Kim Kardashian is 'not ready to date' and still 'devastated' about divorce

Kim Kardashian might be going ahead with divorce with ex husband Kanye West but she’s ‘not ready’ to start dating. Despite getting a lot of attention from eligible bachelors around the world, Kim is said to not be ready to date but is “in a much better place than she was a year ago” according to a source close to her.

According to a publication, Kim is “moving forward” with her life but is still “devastated” that the marriage didn’t work. The source said, “[Kim] was devastated the marriage didn't work out. Kim has always wanted a husband and family, but she knows this is for the best for all of them and it needed to happen. She will always love Kanye and it was a very real, true love.”

Kim filed to divorce Kanye West in February 2021. She reportedly met with divorce attorney Laura Wasser as far back as July 2020.

The pair continue to divide up any shared assets they may have which includes their Hidden Hills home, the Wyoming ranch (with $300K of livestock) where Kanye resides, and millions in art, cars and jewelry.