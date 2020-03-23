Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift respond to the 'Famous' phone call feud

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Mar 23, 2020, 11.25 AM(IST)

Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Soon after the video went viral, Twitterati within minutes started the #KanyeWestIsOver which trended globally. 

After the 'Famous' phone call leaked and sent Twitter into a tizzy, Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift both reacted silently by liking one of the fans tweet. 

Kim liked a tweet saying, "The video showed nothing new. We all knew that. I’m so confused right now." 

×

Taylor hinted at a lot by liking a fan tweet that read: "And that is how you let Karma take care of itself," and "everyone owes Taylor Swift an apology," 

In 2016, American media mogul Kim Kardashian leaked a call between her husband, rapper Kanye West and Taylor Swift that claimed the Swift was indeed aware of a line about her in the song 'Famous' where Kanye called the singer a 'b****'.  

Now, four years later an unedited clip of Swift and West has come into the light which shows the entire phone call between Kanye West & Taylor Swift, where West tells Taylor half of the line of the song but not the last line in which she was called b**** . That, it appears now, was added later - in an edited version.

Soon after the video went viral, Twitterati within minutes started the #KanyeWestIsOver which trended globally. 

Topics