/Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 release delayed; Anupam Kher film to arrive next year

Khosla Ka Ghosla is set to hit the screen, but fans will have to wait a little longer to get back into the world of Khosla Ka Ghosla. The much-loved family is back, and this time, the craziness will be on another level.

The much-awaited sequel to the cult classic was earlier scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 28, 2026. Now, it has been postponed to next year.

Khosla Ka Ghosla is one of those movies that was declared a flop when it first arrived in cinemas. But later, it went on to earn the title of a cult classic. Now, the Khosla gang is arriving in theatres again, and this time, the makers are making sure that the movie gets its due in the theatres.

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 postponned: Here's when it will arrive in the cinemas now

Directed by Priya Mishra and Prashant Bhagia, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, the much-awaited sequel to the cult classic has been postponed to next year. The movie is set to hit cinemas on 5th March 2027.

On Tuesday, the makers, T-Series Films and Tandav Films, have unveiled the film’s official poster, offering the first glimpse into the sequel. “Deal पक्की! The Khoslas are ready to take possession of cinemas with #KhoslaKaGhosla2, arriving on the big screen on 5th March 2027!” the makers wrote in their announcement.

Familiar, fun and with a fresh twist, the poster brings back the quirky charm of the original, hinting that there’s more mischief, madness and mayhem on the way!

The Khosla family is returning. Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Praveen Dabbas, Tara Sharma and Kiran Juneja are back in action, joined by Ravi Kishan, Divya Khossla, Nishant Verma, Kangan Baruah Nangia and Danish Iqbal, adding fresh faces to the mix.

Many details of the plot are not revealed. But the story will revolve around Khosla's and their new adventure as the family gets caught up in a brand-new situation.

Journey from a flop to cult-classic

In 2006, the movie flopped in theatres. But later, it went on to become a cult comedy because of its relatability, as every middle-class Indian family connected with the plot - land grabbing, property fraud, and a frustrated father trying to save his property. The actors were the cherry on the cake. Kher as the idealistic Kamal Khosla, Irani as the iconic villain Khurana, and Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, Vinay Pathak - everyone was pitch-perfect.