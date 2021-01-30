'KGF Chapter 2' starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt is set to release on this date

One of the most anticipated movies of the year, 'KGF' chapter 2 is finally releasing on the big screen on 16 July 2021.

After teasing for days, makers took to their Twitter handle and unveiled the big announcement, "Rocky is back with #KGFChapter2 Worldwide Theatrical Release On July 16th, 2021. #KGFChapter2onJuly16," they tweeted.



Along with the announcement, the makers also shared a new poster of the movie, featuring Yash in an intense look, standing in front of the Lion statue donning a beige blazer and matching pants while holding a rifle.

Earlier, this month, the first teaser of 'the movie was released and it was a huge hit, the small clip received an overwhelming response from the audience.

The movie has been written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kirgandur. It stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen as the villain Adheer and Srinidhi Shetty is playing the lead female role while Prakash Raj and Raveena Tandon are also playing a pivotal role in the movie.

The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. "K.G.F. Chapter 1", which was released in 2018, had won two National Awards in 2019 for Best Action and Best Special Effects.

