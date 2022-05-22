KGF 2 box office collection: Yash starrer takes box office by storm, mints Rs 1217 cr worldwide

Yash starrer 'KGF 2' is undoubtedly the king of the box office! The movie which was released theatrically on April 14 is still dominating the box office. After a smashing performance at the box office, Prashanth Neel's action drama continues making the headlines with its unstoppable global box office collections.

Baahubali', 'RRR' to 'KGF': Decoding success story of South Indian films



The movie which has raked in crazy numbers at the box office has finally surpassed SS Rajamouli's blockbuster hit 'RRR' starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.



Yash starrer has minted Rs 1217 crore worldwide and has become the third highest-grossing Indian film after Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' and Rajamouli's superhit movie, 'Baahubali 2'.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared the numbers on his Twitter account.



The movie had a thunderous start from the day first and broke several box office records. Within a month of its release, the movie surpassed several Bollywood big movies and joined the elite club of Rs 1000 crore.

The 'KGF': Chapter 2 phenomenon: Yash starrer becomes 4th highest-grossing Indian film



The movie has also performed well in the Hindi belt. So far, the movie has earned ₹ 430.95 cr. Trade Analyst Trade Analyst wrote, ''#KGF2 biz at a glance...⭐ Week 1: ₹ 268.63 [Thu release; 8 days]⭐ Week 2: ₹ 80.18 cr⭐ Week 3: ₹ 49.14 cr⭐ Week 4: ₹ 22.75 cr⭐ Week 5: ₹ 10.25 cr⭐ Total: ₹ 430.95 cr#India biz. #Hindi version.ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER.''

In addition to Yash, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj.



Apart from the box office, they become the highest top-rated movie on the IMDb list. With 8.5 ratings, the movie has crossed other movies on the list including 'RRR', 'Ambe Sivam' and 'Jai Bhim'.