Kerala police thank Kamal Haasan for thumbs up on cops' music video on fight against COVID-19

Kerala police thanked actor Kamal Haasan for giving his thumbs up on a music video they made about the cops’ work on fighting the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The song was conceptualised, sung and directed by cops. Thus, on recognition by the superstar, Kerala police released a statement thanking him.

The music video features several top-ranking officials of the department, including the state DGP himself. As soon as the video was released, it grabbed the attention of netizens.

Congratulating the police department of Kerala, Kamal wrote, “Excellent. The front line warriors are Doctors Police and Sanitary workers. It is essential to cheer these centurions with an anthem for Kerala Police. I am glad even the singing talent was a policeman in uniform. I congratulate the higher echelons of the police department for coming up with a sensitive and thoughtful idea. My salute (sic)."

In response to the congratulatory message by the actor, the Kerala Police released a statement saying, “We are really honoured and delighted to receive this congratulatory message from one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema – Shri. Kamal Hassan. In these difficult times when the members of the police force are engaged in very difficult circumstances in the field, this message is a great motivation to every member of the force in Kerala. On behalf of Kerala Police and the Govt. of Kerala, I thank you for your kinds words and it is sure to help us in continued and better selfless service for the citizens and to this great Nation (sic),” read the statement from Loknath Behera IPS, DGP & State Police Chief, Kerala.

