Keanu Reeves to star in Aziz Ansari's film titled Good Fortune

Aziz Ansari has roped in Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen for his new feature film. Aziz will write and direct the film titled Good Fortune. Aziz too will star in the feature.

Good Fortune will begin filming next month in Los Angeles with plot details being kept under wraps for now. Anthony Katagas, Alan Yang and Aziz Ansari will produce. Brady Fujikawa and Jon Humphrey will oversee for the studio.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group head Joe Drake said, “We have indeed found good fortune with this film. We love the script and believe strongly in Aziz as both a performer and a director. And when you add in Seth and Keanu — two incredible world-class talents — toplining alongside Aziz, this has the potential to be a very special film for us. We moved quickly to land this project once it was available.”

Last year, Ansari was set to make his feature directorial debut with the Searchlight project Being Mortal, but production was suspended after an investigation began into an on-set complaint of inappropriate behaviour involving actor Bill Murray.

