Katy Perry's old comments on Meghan Markle's wedding dress resurface after coronation | Watch

Katy Perry's old remarks on Meghan Markle's wedding dress have again taken the internet by storm. Days after Katy gave an electrifying performance at King Charles III's coronation concert, her old interview resurfaced on social media platforms.

The singer is again in the headlines for her comments on Meghan's wedding dress. In May 2018, Markle tied the knot with Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. For her big day, the former Suits actress chose to wear a dress designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller under the Givenchy label.

In 2018 during a promotional tour for American Idol, Perry was asked about Meghan's wedding dress, to which the singer replied that she "would've done one more fitting."

The Grammy-winning artist told ET back then: "I'm never not going to tell the truth!" One more fitting, but I love you." Katy Perry's Meghan Markle diss, Kate Middleton praise resurfaces after coronation https://t.co/2AUoRuVuyi pic.twitter.com/JZUO9wyjgi — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) May 9, 2023 × The video, which a TikTok user created, is a combination of Katy's interview and Meghan's wedding moment and has garnered millions of views and thousands of reactions.

However, in the interview later, she praised Meghan for doing social work. “It’s amazing what she’s doing with all her humanitarian efforts,” she said back then, as per Page Six.

“You know, the fact that she’s a proud feminist, I love all that. So, I support her as another woman and love her and wish [Markle and Prince Harry] well,'' she added.

Reacting to the video, one fan shared a picture of Katy and trolled her dress. For the unversed, Perry showed up wearing a lilac jacket and matching skirt at the coronation of King Charles. While her look was perfect for the royal event, the fitting of the outfit was a little odd. The user wrote, "Meanwhile, the tailoring on Katy’s ensemble was a frightful mess."

The video came after Katy attended the coronation of King Charles at Westminster Abbey. A day after that, on May 7, she gave an outstanding performance at the King's coronation concert.

The historic event was not attended by Meghan Markle and her children, Archie and Lilibet. However, Prince Harry participated in the coronation but left just after the ceremony.

