Katy Perry space flight trolled: Katy Perry went into space for a few seconds on Monday (Apr 14) but back on earth, the US singer is getting a lot of trolling. Some of the points raised by her critics happen to be legitimate.

Key issues raised in the criticism of her space flight are that it was more of a photo op than a real flight. Others said it was tone-deaf on several levels: climate change and emissions, money being spent on such vanity projects while many are still wallowing in poverty.

Some were political too and referenced the Trump administration's cuts of NASA funding.

Katy Perry's space flight details





It was supposed to be a history-making sojourn: an all-female crew sent up by Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos’ space exploration company Blue Origin.

Besides Perry, the passengers were: CBS anchor Gayle King, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, former NASA engineer Aisha Bowe, producer Kerianne Flynn, and Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez.

The crew crossed the Kármán line, the official point where Earth's atmosphere ends and space begins.

Perry sang Louis Armstrong's classic song "What a Wonderful World" when she saw the Earth from space.

She kissed the earth after landing back.

How the internet reacted to Katy Perry's space flight on Blue Origin

Some of the posts were about how short the trip was. "Girl went to space for 11 minutes and came back acting like she escaped Interstellar," said one user. "Katy Perry went to space for like 4 minutes wtf is she kissing the ground for," another person posted on X.

Katy Perry’s trip to space 💀 pic.twitter.com/W3VgMV0HRm — The Immortal (@TheImmortal007) April 15, 2025

Some reactions were more serious, saying that there were more important people on the flight, whereas Perry got all the attention.

"The only person on this space flight people should be talking about is Amanda Nguyen. She is a rape survivor who quit being an astronaut to pursue criminal justice and got rape laws changed. I’m sick of hearing about vapid Katy Perry," posted one user.

Connecting the space flight to women's empowerment didn't go down well with some.

"Crazy how Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez going to “space” for 10 minutes is supposed to “inspire women”, but the women who already worked at NASA are *checks notes* getting fired and getting their bios removed from the site," said one user.

This comment came amid news of Indian-origin diversity chief of NASA Neela Rajendra exiting NASA.

There were references to the return of Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore on March 19, after being stuck in space for more than nine months due to technical issues with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft. One user asked: "How did the celebs get up and down to space so quickly but it took many months for the previous astronauts to come back to earth that ended up being stuck and @SpaceX had to save them?"

The NASA astronauts' mission to the International Space Station was planned for only eight days.

A vanity project: Space tourism flights damage environment

Some of the comments described the space trip as 'tone deaf', given the money being spent and how space flights are damaging the environment.

“That space mission this morning? That’s end time s***. It’s beyond parody… You say you care about Mother Earth and then launch yourself into orbit with a company actively destroying it? Think about how many resources went into putting these women into space… For what? What was the marketing there? I’m disgusted,” said actress Emily Ratajkowski in a TikTok video.

They was up there for like 6 minutes 💀 pic.twitter.com/ohibvZoDgr — SUAREZ (@suayrez) April 14, 2025

“Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess,” Actor-director Olivia Wilde posted on Instagram.

“Thinking ‘we have to protect our mother’ about the earth after going on a vanity space flight funded by a billionaire whose company is destroying said planet is just so funny, she’s got jokes,” wrote a social media user.

Another user wrote: “Katy Perry burned more emissions than Taylor Swift did during the entire Eras Tour. Taylor brought millions to local economies. This? Nothing.”

How costly is the Blue Origin space tourism flight?

Booking a seat on a Blue Origin space trip can cost between $150,000 and $28 million.

That is what politician Nina Turner didn't like.



“If Jeff Bezos can send Katy Perry into space, he can pay a wealth tax so every American has debt-free healthcare,” she posted.