'I'm really excited': Katy Perry to travel into space tomorrow aboard Blue Origin rocket

Produced by Tarun Mishra

Tarun Mishra
Apr 13, 2025, 12:57 PM

Historic All-Female Space Mission

Pop singer Katy Perry will be part of Blue Origin’s upcoming suborbital mission on 14 April. The flight, titled NS-31, marks the first all-female crewed spaceflight since Valentina Tereshkova’s solo mission in 1963.

Launch Set for West Texas

The New Shepard capsule will lift off from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One in West Texas. The flight will follow a suborbital trajectory, allowing the crew several minutes of weightlessness before returning to Earth.

Six Women to Board the Capsule

Alongside Perry, the crew includes CBS co-host Gayle King, scientist Amanda Nguyen, STEMBoard CEO Aisha Bowe, filmmaker Kerianne Flynn, and mission leader Lauren Sánchez, who is also the fiancée of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos.

Mission Duration: Ten Minutes in Space

The entire trip will last around 10 minutes. After experiencing brief weightlessness, the capsule will descend under parachutes and land in the West Texas desert.

Perry Draws Inspiration

In an interview, Perry shared her interest in astrophysics and string theory. She said she has been reading Carl Sagan’s Cosmos to prepare for the experience.

Perspective on Earth and Space

Perry stated that the opportunity to view Earth from space may deepen her appreciation of the planet. She reflected on the idea of all humans being made of stardust.

Livestream Available Ahead of Launch

Blue Origin will broadcast the mission live on its website, YouTube, and X accounts. The stream will begin 90 minutes before launch on Monday morning.