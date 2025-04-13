'I'm really excited': Katy Perry to travel into space tomorrow aboard Blue Origin rocket
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Pop singer Katy Perry will be part of Blue Origin’s upcoming suborbital mission on 14 April. The flight, titled NS-31, marks the first all-female crewed spaceflight since Valentina Tereshkova’s solo mission in 1963.
The New Shepard capsule will lift off from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One in West Texas. The flight will follow a suborbital trajectory, allowing the crew several minutes of weightlessness before returning to Earth.
Alongside Perry, the crew includes CBS co-host Gayle King, scientist Amanda Nguyen, STEMBoard CEO Aisha Bowe, filmmaker Kerianne Flynn, and mission leader Lauren Sánchez, who is also the fiancée of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos.
The entire trip will last around 10 minutes. After experiencing brief weightlessness, the capsule will descend under parachutes and land in the West Texas desert.
In an interview, Perry shared her interest in astrophysics and string theory. She said she has been reading Carl Sagan’s Cosmos to prepare for the experience.
Perry stated that the opportunity to view Earth from space may deepen her appreciation of the planet. She reflected on the idea of all humans being made of stardust.
Blue Origin will broadcast the mission live on its website, YouTube, and X accounts. The stream will begin 90 minutes before launch on Monday morning.