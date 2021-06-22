Katy Perry shares rare video footage with Orlando Bloom from the night she gave birth to daughter Daisy

For Father's Day, singer Katy Perry went back in time as she shared a throwback clip of her fiance Orlando Bloom on the day their daughter Daisy was born.



The 36-year-old pop star on Sunday posted the throwback footage on Instagram handle of her fiance.



Katy captioned it as, "happy first Father`s Day the healer of my heart and the giver of my greatest gift (daisy and dove emojis). I love you WHOLE world."



The video from the hospital shows the singer in hospital gown and protective gear before giving birth to her daughter, Daisy Dove. Orlando can be seen playing serene chanting sounds on a speaker and even sings along with the recording. "Ready to bring her in, baby," he quipped to Katy in the video.

The vocalist then turned the camera on herself and could be seen with a big smile while resting in her hospital bed.



The couple welcomed their daughter in August 2020.



Orlando also shares son Flynn, 10, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Orlando also took to Instagram pay tribute to his family on Father`s Day.



"A shout out to all the dads and father figures today."



He also explained that he has been reflecting "on what fatherhood has meant for me, especially after becoming a father for the second time."



He added, "I`m blessed to have strong, loving mothers around me and am thankful for all they do! I will continue to work to make them and our children happy."



Earlier in the month, Katy and Orlando got to enjoy some particularly special family time by taking Flynn and 9-month-old Daisy with them for a getaway to Venice, Italy while the actor was on a break from filming Carnival Row in Prague.