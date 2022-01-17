Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away at age of 83, says relative

Kathak legend Pandit Birju Maharaj is no more, said a report.

He passed away at the age of 83 after suffering a massive heart attack, reported news agency ANI, citing a relative.

He breathed his last at his home in Delhi late on Sunday. He was a recipient of the country's second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan.

The Kathak legendary dancer was fondly called Pandit-ji or Maharaj-ji by his disciples. He was also one of India's best-known artistes.

Birju Maharaj was playing with his grandsons on Sunday night when his health deteriorated, said reports. He had become unconscious.

The Kathak maestro was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead. A few days ago, he was diagnosed with a kidney disease and had been on dialysis.

Several people shared the news of his demise and paid their condolences on social media.

Sad to know about the demise of kathak legend & vocalist Padma Vibhushan Pandit #birjumaharaj ji after suffering a heart attack in Delhi.

India has lost a jewel.

My heartfelt condolences to his family & near ones .

ॐ शान्ति !

"India has lost a jewel," tweeted filmmaker Ashoke Pandit.

Extremely saddened by the news about the passing away of Legendary Kathak Dancer- Pandit Birju Maharaj ji.

We have lost an unparalleled institution in the field of the performing arts. He has influenced many generations through his genius.

"Extremely saddened by the news about the passing away of Legendary Kathak Dancer- Pandit Birju Maharaj ji. We have lost an unparalleled institution in the field of the performing arts. He has influenced many generations through his genius. May he rest in peace," singer Adnan Sami tweeted.

