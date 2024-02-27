Kate Winslet brings major boss lady energy to The Regime's NYC premiere in oversized blazer

The stars of HBO's highly anticipated limited series, The Regime, celebrated the show's premiere on Monday, February 26, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Leading the glamorous event was Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet, who was joined by co-stars Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton, and Guillaume Gallienne.

The red carpet event showcased Kate Winslet's impeccable style, as the 48-year-old actress donned an oversized white blazer over a sexy, low-cut top, paired with classic black dress pants and pumps. Winslet's loose curls and simple yet elegant makeup, featuring glossy pink lips and rosy nude eyeshadow, added to her radiant presence.

Kate Winslet attends HBO's "The Regime" New York Premiere at American Museum of Natural History.#katewinslet #theregime pic.twitter.com/qwmLexYfJw — Winslet World 💖 (@PratyushBarik03) February 27, 2024

In addition to Winslet's on-screen performances, her empowering attitude towards ageing and body image has become a focal point of discussion.

Winslet's confidence on the red carpet reflects her commitment to self-love, a sentiment she emphasised in a December 2022 episode of BBC's Woman's Hour podcast. The Mare of Easttown star believes that women in their 40s and beyond can become more powerful and sexy, rejecting societal expectations and embracing their true selves.

"I think women come into their 40s, certainly mid-40s, thinking: 'Oh well, this is the beginning of the decline and things start to change and fade and slide in directions that I don't want them to go in anymore.' And I've just decided no," she said on the podcast.

"We grow into ourselves more, we have the opportunity to speak and speak our mind and not be afraid of what people think of us, not care what we look like quite so much. I think it's amazing. Let's go girls, let's just be in our power. Why not? Life's too flipping short."

The official synopsis for The Regime describes the darkly comedic six-episode series as "the story of life within the walls of a modern authoritarian regime as it unravels". Chancellor Elena Vernham, portrayed by Winslet, grows increasingly paranoid and unstable. Seeking an unlikely confidant in the volatile soldier Herbert Zubak, played by Matthias Schoenaerts, Elena's pursuit of power leads to the fracturing of both the palace and the country.

