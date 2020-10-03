Kate Beckinsale shared about her pregnancy loss at 20 weeks while supporting Chrissy Teigan

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend recently lost her third child, and several Hollywood celebs are grieving over their loss, and while showing her support, actress Kate Beckinsale shared her own experience with a baby loss.



The actor took her Instagram to share her heartbreaking experience, in the post in which she revealed her pregnancy loss at 20 weeks and praised Chrissy for publicly speaking about her son, Jack.



"I've noticed people criticizing @chrissyteigen for sharing deeply intimate photos of the loss of her baby," Kate wrote in a moving Instagram caption. "As if there's some protocol during soul-scouring calamity that, if not observed, emboldens people who do not know her or her family to say how she should be handling the unimaginable."

"Years ago, I lost a baby at 20 weeks," she shared. "I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known. There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after the loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture. Your milk comes in, with no one to feed. It can be the loneliest, most soul destroying period of time, particularly if you are not in the position of having an emotionally connected, supportive partner like Chrissy has."



Kate continued, "I think it's an honour to be allowed into another person's grief, especially with a subject like this which so often puts a woman into that hall of mirrors state of life continuing as if the world hasn't, for you, come to a bloody and terrible halt,"



"Sending so much love to the Legend family, but also so much to the women and couples who have kept it quiet and suffered. I know there are so many," Kate wrote. "Thank you @chrissyteigen for making sure it is abundantly clear how devastating this is, and how life changing it can be without support. Let's let the grieving decide what's right for them. Send support or keep quiet. This is a really hard time to bear. Blessings and hugs to all x"

Cookbook author suffered a miscarriage when she was hospitalised for 'excessive bleeding'. Teigen who was expecting her third child with musician husband John Legend, took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking post.

"To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," she added.