Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar pose together in Melbourne, spark speculations of a new film together

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's fallout was widely reported after the former walked out the filmmaker-producer's project Dostana 2 in 2021. Since then several news reports have stated that Karan and Kartik have shared a cold relationship. However, a new photo of the duo on Friday has raised curiosity.



Both Karan and Kartik were honoured at the opening of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023. The two were present for a panel discussion on Friday and posed together for the cameras.

Previously, when Kartik was asked about Dostana 2 during a TV interview, he said, “I have not spoken about this yet. I believe and it’s my etiquette that whenever there is a rift between an elder person and a younger person, the younger one is not supposed to say anything.”



Many other Indian celebrities, such as Anurag Kashyap, Rani Mukerji, Vikramaditya Motwane, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma, among others, also participated in the event, alongside Kartik and Karan.



Meanwhile, several reports state that Karan is working on a project with Kartik. The full details will be shared soon.

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne began on August 9 and Kartik kicked off the event with a fan screening of his latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha.



The fan screening was a memorable experience, as it offered Kartik the opportunity to personally engage with his admirers and express his gratitude for their unwavering support. Fans attending the event got the chance to ask questions and interact with him and capture memorable moments. One of the highlights was a girl who proposed for marriage to Kartik who was left speechless with the gesture.

