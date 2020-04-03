Karisma Kapoor's throwback picture of cousins with grandfather Raj Kapoor is a winner!

It’s a Flashback Friday as Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of the Kapoor family.

Taking a trip down the memory lane, Karisma shared a photo of self with the cousins as they round up around grandfather Raj Kapoor. Grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor can also be seen standing next to the kids.

While Karisma can be seen standing in the photo, the kids including Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni can be seen sitting on Raj Kapoor’s lap as they all pose for the camera. Karisma titled the picture, “Family matters.”

Karisma’s younger sister Kareena shared the photo and captioned it, "We've discovered the OG posers of the Kapoor family."

Earlier, on Kareena’s birthday, Karisma shared an 80s throwback photo featuring the Kapoor sisters as major "fashionistas".