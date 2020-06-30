Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan complete 20 years in Bollywood, shared memories from sets of 'Refugee'

20 years ago, on this day, Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan made their debut in Bollywood in filmmaker JP Dutta's period love-story 'Refugee'.



On Wednesday, the film's lead actors, now know faces and stars in their own right walked down the memory lane and thanked fans for their 20 years journey.



Abhishek, who has been sharing milestones of his career on social media the past few days, shared a fan art image that celebrates all the popular characters the actor has played in his career and in the caption, thanked Dutta, the cast and the crew of the film.



Abhishek got emotional as he wrote a long post along with the caption. "Time flies when you’re having fun! #RoadTo20

Today, 20 years ago JP Dutta’s 'Refugee' released. Marking the introduction of yours truly and @kareenakapoorkhan into the world of films. Your first film is always most dear and special; Refugee was no different. An amazing experience! A newcomer could not have asked for anything else. JP sahab was the best teacher. Caring, nurturing and has since been an amazing guiding force for me. The entire cast and crew were so patient,supportive and encouraging. My love and respect for all of them is boundless. Thank you! It is a blessing and a privilege to be able to look back and recount the last 20 years. Any actor will tell you, getting to make a film is a huge honour. Surviving 20 yrs seems unimaginable. The best part is, I feel like I’m just getting started. I have so much more to prove. So much more to do and I can’t wait....



The actor also thanked his family for giving him streghth and encouragement in these past two decades. "None of this would have been possible without my family! They have been my inspiration, my strength, my silent support and my “raison d”être”. They allowed me the freedom to figure out whatever I needed to without ever pressurising me, burdening me with expectation. They let me know when they didn’t like a performance and showered me with love when they did," the actor added.

Abhishek's leading lady in the film Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a grab of the first scene she had shot and admitted that saying yes to 'Refugee' was the best decision of her life.



"My first shot was at 4 am... I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence...I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength... Thank you #JPDutta for my life in the movies... @bachchan for being the sweetest co-star... and every single person involved in this film. Want to go back in time..."

'Refugee' was appreciated by critics but did not fare well at the box office. Both Kareena and Abhishek went on to do some iconic blockbusters in later years.



'Refugee' also starred Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty in supporting roles.