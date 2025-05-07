Karan Johar has finally addressed the talks around Ozempic usage, and the answer is a big 'no'. The well-known Indian director and producer has become the point of discussion over his shocking physical transformations.

Amid his drastic change in appearance, several netizens speculated that the viral weight loss drug Ozempic might be the reason behind it.

Karan Johar on his weight loss and Ozempic rumours

After staying silent for a long time, Karan Johar has now spoken out. Speaking on Raj Shamani's podcast, the director has directly addressed the Ozempic rumours.

“I’ve always been battling the bulge. I’ve been on about a thousands diets, I’ve done 500 kinds of workouts. For some reason, I was never able to lose weight. The needle simply wouldn’t move. I discovered that I had an underlying thyroid condition, and this was affecting my weight. People keep saying I’m on Ozempic, and I’m tired of it. You don’t know my truth, and I’m not interested in telling you my truth.”

He further opened up about suffering from body dysmorphia, a condition that has deeply impacted his self-image over the years.

"I feel disgusted looking at myself. I am better now but still not completely okay," he shared

Due to this condition, Johar said he felt ashamed to look at himself. However, now, he may have lost the weight. But he still feels under-confident.

He added, ''I’ve never felt more confident in my skin. It gives me nothing but joy. After 52 years, I feel confident.”

When asked why people think that he's hiding the fact of using Ozempic. “If you do the emotional mathematics of my life, I’m a single parent with two kids. I haven’t hidden anything. I’ve written a book called An Unsuitable Boy, in which I revealed details about my life that I never had before. I don’t hide the biggest truths about my life, will I hide this? Will I hide having taken Ozempic or Mounjaro? Do the emotional mathematics yourself. Why would I hide this? If I’d used it, I would’ve openly said so, and I’d have advised others as well,” he said.

Karan Johar on weight loss

Talking about the strict diet when he followed a diet plan OMAD for months, the Rocky Aur Rani director explained the difficulties he faced.

“I went on something called OMAD. One Meal a Day. The first seven days were extremely difficult. For seven months, I did OMAD. I’d eat one meal at 8:30 pm every day, no lactose, no glucose, no gluten. Rigorously and relentlessly.” Karan said.