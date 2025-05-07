Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West stormed out of an interview with Piers Morgan, who slammed West as a ‘Hitler-loving’ and ‘Nazi-slathering prick’. West, who now goes by the name Ye, was live on Tuesday with his new streaming buddy Sneako on Morgan’s show from Mallorca, Spain. A video showed the former walking off abruptly.

Soon after being accused by Morgan, Ye posted a photo of what appeared to be an umbrella on X. His post was cryptic and confused fans as many speculated if it had any link to the interview he walked out of.

Accusing West of being a ‘big baby’, Morgan wrote on social media, “As I expected, given what I’ve said about him recently, it didn’t last long or go well. This was him right before he stomped off like a big baby before I could ask him why he’s become a vile, Hitler-loving, Nazi-slathering, anti-Semitic prick. Drops on @piersmorganuncensored later…”

Morgan added that the uncut interview will still be released. For the caption, the rapper just went with the alien emoji. He did not explain further.

Confused fans asked Ye to clarify in comments, “What is this Ye?" one person asked in the comment section but got no response. “Mini pistol umbrella?” another one asked.

This isn’t the first time that Morgan and West have publicly gotten into an argument. Around three years ago, Piers Morgan and Kanye West sat down for an interview on Talk TV and got into a heated discussion.

“I’m glad I did because we ended up getting to where I think he wanted to go. I think he wanted to atone for what he had done and the damage he had caused. But he was too fired up and too proud to go there until we got towards the end,” the host said at the time.

