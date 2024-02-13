Kangana Ranaut's Revolver Rani co-star Malika Rajput found dead in Sultanpur

Tragedy struck the entertainment world as singer and actress Malika Rajput, also known as Vijay Lakshmi, was found dead in her home on Tuesday. According to reports, the 35-year-old's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her residence, located at Sitakund locality, Sultanpur.

Malika Rajput gained recognition for her supporting role in the 2014 crime comedy Revolver Rani starring Kangana Ranaut. Additionally, she appeared in the music video for the song Yaara Tujhe by Shaan. She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2016, only to quit two years later.

After her brief stint in entertainment and politics, Malika turned to spirituality. In 2022, she was appointed the National Secretary General of the Bharatiya Savarna Sangh in Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, Malika showcased her talents as a Kathak dancer and ventured into writing and performing her own ghazals at poetry sessions.

The circumstances surrounding Mallika's demise remain mysterious. Her mother, Sumitra Singh, revealed that she did not know when her death took place as the family was sleeping. Recounting the harrowing discovery, she told India Today, "Earlier the door was closed. And the light was on. We took three rounds but could not open the door. At last, I looked through the window and saw that she was standing there. When I knocked on the door, I saw that our daughter was hanging. I called my husband and others but she was no more."

According to a report by PTI, Kotwali police station in-charge Shriram Pandey said that prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide. However, he said the exact cause of death would be known when the postmortem report comes.