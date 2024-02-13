Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: After Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit reportedly joins Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy

Looks like the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have pulled a casting coup. A day after Kartik Aaryan announced that Vidya Balan - the 'OG Manjulika' will be part of the third film of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, several reports are stating that Madhuri Dixit has also joined the star cast of the Anees Bazmee directorial. Madhuri in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? A source close to the film has said, “The team felt another spirit would add to the narrative. So, it will be Rooh Baba versus the two ghosts played by Madhuri and Vidya. By bringing the two leading ladies together for the first time on screen, the makers have played a trump card." Indeed, if true. The film will reportedly go on the floor in March and Kiara Advani, who was part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will not be a part of the third film. Instead, Sara Ali Khan will be paired opposite Kartik. The source added, “The discussions are at a nascent stage. Nothing is confirmed yet.”

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3



Vidya Balan, who essayed the role of Manjulika in the 2007 psychological horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is all set to return to the franchise. The first film was directed by Priyadarshan and also featured Akshay Kumar, Shiny Ahuja and Amisha Patel.



On Monday, Kartik Aaryan, who headlined the second part and will also be seen in a lead role in the third part, welcomed Vidya on board with a post on Instagram. "And its happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaaSuper thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar," he captioned the post which also had a video that merged Vidya's Manjulika and Kartik's Roohbaba from first and second part- both singing 'Ami Je Tomar'.

In the second part, Kartik shared screen space with Tabu and Kiara Advani and the film was helmed by Anees Bazmee.