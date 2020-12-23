Kangana Ranaut teases fans with throwback vacation pics; check them here

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Dec 23, 2020, 05.47 PM(IST)

Kangana Ranaut Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in ‘Thalaivi’, a biopic based on the life and times of actress-politician J Jayalalithaa.

Forget Maldives, Kangana Ranaut’s latest pictures on social media suggest that she had a lot of fun in Mexico. Sharing a couple of throwback pictures from Mexico, Kangana Ranaut wrote that she had a great time in Tulum, a little island in Mexico. 

In one post, Kangana Ranaut is seen sitting facing the beach in a bikini. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in ‘Thalaivi’, a biopic based on the life and times of actress-politician J Jayalalithaa. She also has other films in her kitty including ‘Tejas’ and ‘Dhaakad’. 

