Kangana Ranaut donates Rs 5 lakh each towards FEFSI, daily wage workers of 'Thalaivi'

Kangana Ranaut recently announced more financial aid to those in need as she pledged donation worth Rs 5 lakh each towards the welfare of Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) and to the daily wage workers of upcoming Tamil film, ‘Thalaivi’, a biopic on J Jayalalithaa.

A statement for this donation read, “Considering the Covid-19 pandemic, Kangana Ranaut has come forward to donate Rs 5 lakh towards FEFSI union and for the daily wage workers of her film Thalaivi.”

‘Thalaivi’ is a dream project as Kangana Ranaut stars as late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. It is being directed by Vijay.

The film also stars Arvind Swami, Jisshu Sengupta and Priyamani among others in key roles. It’s being made in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

The film is said to have tested Kangana as she had to learn the language, get Bharatanatyam classes and even spent hours in the prosthetic make up sessions.

‘Thalaivi’ has music by GV Prakash Kumar while Nirav Shah is on the camera.